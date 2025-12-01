/Fast and Furious actor Zachery Ty Bryan arrested for alleged probation violation

American actor and film producer Zachery Ty Bryan, best known for his role as Brad Taylor in the popular sitcom Home Improvement, has landed in legal trouble. The former child star has reportedly been arrested in Lane County on a probation violation. Let's delve into knowing more.

More details about Zachery Ty Bryan's arrest

According to reports, the actor and his girlfriend, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, were both taken into custody and booked. He was taken in, allegedly, into custody for violating probation from his prior domestic violence conviction, while Cartwright is facing five separate charges, i.e, one count of driving under the influence, three counts of reckless endangerment, and one count of attempted first-degree assault.

Reportedly, the actor is currently being held without bail at Lane County and is scheduled to be released on December 3.

Legal issues faced by Zachery Ty Bryan

This is not the first time Zachery Ty Bryan has landed in legal soup. In October 2020, Bryan was held on several charges, including felony strangulation and misdemeanour charges of fourth-degree assault and interfering with making a police report, after an apparent argument with his girlfriend in their apartment in Lane County, Oregon. He was sentenced to three years of bench probation and ordered to partake in a batterer intervention programme and to have no contact with the victim.

In June 2023, Bryan was reportedly accused of running a fraudulent agriculture-technology startup scheme. On July 28, 2023, Bryan was arrested for domestic assault again in Eugene, Oregon. Bryan had been charged with fourth-degree robbery and harassment. On October 25, 2023, Bryan pleaded guilty to felony assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence. As part of his plea deal, another count that Bryan was charged with was dismissed. Bryan was sentenced to 36 months of supervised probation and seven days in jail.

Also in 2023, the Superior Court of Los Angeles ordered Bryan and his production company, Lost Lane, to pay $108,940.57 to an investor after finding him guilty of scamming money for a film featuring Thomas Jane, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Alex Pettyfer.

On October 24, 2024, Bryan was arrested inCuster County, Oklahoma, for driving under the influence, his second DUI offence in the year 2024, and also for driving without a valid licence. On January 2, 2025, Bryan was arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and charged with second-degree domestic violence. He was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center the following day. The victim was later identified as Cartwright.

All about Zachery Ty Bryan

Zachery Ty Bryan started off his career by appearing in local print and television advertising in Denver. In the middle of Home Improvement, Bryan made an appearance as Steve on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in 1995. After Home Improvement ended, Bryan made brief appearances in many other television shows, including (2002) Buffy the Vampire Slayer as Peter Nichols, (2005) Veronica Mars as Caz Truman, and (2006) Shark as Scott Natterson, as well as a guest appearance on an episode of Reading Rainbow.