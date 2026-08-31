/Dolly Parton’s final resting place revealed as family says goodbye in private funeral

Dolly Parton has been laid to rest beside the man she shared nearly six decades of marriage with. The singer died on August 25 at the age of 80 following a brief battle with cancer. Her great-niece Lainey Parton later confirmed the burial in an emotional tribute, while the family asked fans to remember Dolly through tributes and donations to her Imagination Library rather than flowers.

Dolly Parton receives a private farewell

Dolly Parton has reportedly been laid to rest in an intimate ceremony in Nashville, bringing a private farewell to one of country music’s most beloved stars. The singer was buried on August 28 at Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum, with the service attended by members of her immediate family. The ceremony was held in accordance with Parton’s wishes for a small and private funeral.

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Parton was laid to rest beside her husband Carl Dean, whom she married in 1966. Dean died in March 2025 at the age of 82, after nearly 60 years of marriage to Parton. Their final resting place at Woodlawn brings the couple together again after Parton spent more than a year without her long-time husband.

Dolly Parton's death at 80

The country music legend died on August 25, 2026, at the age of 80. Her representative said she had been facing a brief battle with cancer and died at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville surrounded by loved ones.

Her death prompted an outpouring of tributes from fellow musicians, celebrities and fans around the world, with many remembering her not only for her music but also for her philanthropy and generosity.

Born on January 19, 1946, in a poor family in the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee, Dolly Parton was a legendary American singer, songwriter, actress, and philanthropist known as the "Queen of Country". She released nearly 50 studio albums and scored over 25 number-one hits on the Billboard country charts.