/Daytime Emmy 2025 nominations announced, here's when and where to watch the ceremony live

The full list of nominations for the 2025 Daytime Emmy Awards is finally out. This year, General Hospital, Days of Our Lives, and The Young and the Restless will compete for the top prize. Find out when and where you can watch the ceremony live.
The Daytime Emmy Awards honour outstanding contributions in television and are bestowed by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS). This year marks the 52nd anniversary of the awards, which started in 1974. The full list of the 2025 nominees has been announced, with General Hospital, Days of Our Lives, and The Young and the Restless competing for Outstanding Drama Series. This year's ceremony will be held on October 17 and will be hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner. The 2025 edition also introduced four new categories: Outstanding Emerging Talent, Outstanding Culinary Program, Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program, and Outstanding Nature and Science Program.
This year's show will be held on October 17, 2025. The ceremony was pushed back by four months. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) has not yet announced the venue or the time the ceremony will be held. However, it will be broadcast live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.