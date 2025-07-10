LOGIN
Daytime Emmy 2025 nominations announced, here's when and where to watch the ceremony live

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Jul 10, 2025, 13:06 IST | Updated: Jul 10, 2025, 13:06 IST
Daytime Emmy 2025 Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

The full list of nominations for the 2025 Daytime Emmy Awards is finally out. This year, General Hospital, Days of Our Lives, and The Young and the Restless will compete for the top prize. Find out when and where you can watch the ceremony live.

The Daytime Emmy Awards honour outstanding contributions in television and are bestowed by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS). This year marks the 52nd anniversary of the awards, which started in 1974. The full list of the 2025 nominees has been announced, with General Hospital, Days of Our Lives, and The Young and the Restless competing for Outstanding Drama Series. This year's ceremony will be held on October 17 and will be hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner. The 2025 edition also introduced four new categories: Outstanding Emerging Talent, Outstanding Culinary Program, Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program, and Outstanding Nature and Science Program.

Daytime Emmy 2025: Full List of Nominees

Outstanding Drama Series

  • Days of Our Lives (Peacock)
  • General Hospital (ABC)
  • The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama Serial

  • Sharon Case (The Young and the Restless)
  • Eileen Davidson (The Young and the Restless)
  • Melissa Claire Egan (The Young and the Restless)
  • Nancy Lee Grahn (General Hospital)
  • Michelle Stafford (The Young and the Restless)
  • Laura Wright (General Hospital)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Daytime Drama Serial

  • Peter Bergman (The Young and the Restless)
  • Eric Martsolf (Days of Our Lives)
  • Greg Rikaart (Days of Our Lives)
  • Paul Telfer (Days of Our Lives)
  • Dominic Zamprogna (General Hospital)

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series

  • The Kelly Clarkson Show
  • The Drew Barrymore Show
  • The Jennifer Hudson Show
  • Live with Kelly and Mark
  • The View

Outstanding Lifestyle Program

  • George to the Rescue
  • Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut
  • Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward
  • Homegrown
  • You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment

Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program

  • Expedition Unknown
  • Field Trip with Curtis Stone
  • The Good Road
  • How I Got Here
  • Joseph Rosendo’s Steppin’ Out
  • Mexico Made With Love

Outstanding Culinary Instructional Series

  • Be My Guest with Ina Garten
  • Delicious Miss Brown
  • Emeril Cooks
  • Lidia’s Kitchen
  • Selena + Restaurant

Outstanding Instructional/How-To Program

  • Dime Como Hacerlo
  • The Fixers
  • Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse
  • Going Home with Tyler Cameron
  • Married to Real Estate
  • Martha Gardens

When and Where to Watch the 2025 Daytime Emmy Awards

This year's show will be held on October 17, 2025. The ceremony was pushed back by four months. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) has not yet announced the venue or the time the ceremony will be held. However, it will be broadcast live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

