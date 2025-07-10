/Daytime Emmy 2025 nominations announced, here's when and where to watch the ceremony live

The Daytime Emmy Awards honour outstanding contributions in television and are bestowed by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS). This year marks the 52nd anniversary of the awards, which started in 1974. The full list of the 2025 nominees has been announced, with General Hospital, Days of Our Lives, and The Young and the Restless competing for Outstanding Drama Series. This year's ceremony will be held on October 17 and will be hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner. The 2025 edition also introduced four new categories: Outstanding Emerging Talent, Outstanding Culinary Program, Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program, and Outstanding Nature and Science Program.