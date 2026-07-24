Chris Anne Affleck, the mother of Hollywood's two icons Ben and Casey Affleck, is no more. She died on June 2 at the age of 83 from pancreatic cancer. She died peacefully in her sleep.

Almost two months after her death, the sad news of Anne's death was announced by her family. She was survived by two sons, Ben and Casey; and five grandkids, Indiana, Violet, Atticus, Fin and Sam.

Chris Affleck, mother of Ben and Casey Affleck, dies: Cause of death revealed

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Her death came months after she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December. According to her obituary, she was given six months to live. And that time, she called her friend, Josh Laub, to take oral histories of his time as a principal in the South Bronx.

However, her last wish was to see her grandson graduate from high school. And she did that by attending the ceremony with her family on May 31, 2026. She died two days later.

Born in New York City, in 1942, Chris cherished her younger siblings. An advocate for civil rights, she idolised her stepfather, Sam, and took pride in his WWII service and support for civil rights. In the obituary, they have written that she had taught literacy classes in Mississippi during Freedom Summer, marched against the Vietnam War, and revelled in 1960s counterculture.

‘’She was also one of the first Radcliffe women to receive a Harvard diploma; she eschewed a world of higher-paying careers to spend 35 years as a public school teacher,'' reads the obituary. She retired in 2008.

Chris, mother of two Oscar-winning sons, Ben and Casey Affleck



In 1972, Chris and her ex-husband Timothy Affleck welcomed their first child, Ben. Three years later, she gave birth to her second child, Casey. They also lived in Massachusetts, where she did a job of a teacher. Ben and his brother, Casey, have not shared any statement on this yet. Ben was 12-years old, when his parents got divorced.