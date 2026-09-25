/Chadwick Boseman estate row: Widow Taylor Simone Ledward responds to brothers’ petition

Chadwick Boseman’s legacy continues to be at the centre of a legal dispute nearly six years after the actor’s death. His widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, has now responded after Boseman’s brothers asked a Los Angeles court to remove her as administrator of his estate. The Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman died in 2020.

Taylor Simone Leward responds to estate position

Taylor Simone Ledward, Chadwick Boseman’s widow, has responded to a legal petition filed by the late actor’s brothers over the administration of his estate. As per the PageSix report, in newly filed court documents, Taylor Simone Leward had alleged that Chadwick Boseman's two older brothers, Kevin and Derrick Boseman, were attempting a public-relations stunt to smear her.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

However, the same report states that Simone Leward has denied the allegations in the brothers' July lawsuit, filed on behalf of their parents, that she had not properly distributed the Black Panther star's assets in the six years since his August 20 death despite a court order to do so. In response, Ledward’s lawyer Adam Streisand wrote that she had not only complied with the order but had also gifted Derrick’s children – Boseman’s nephews – about $US300,000 ($428,000) because she wanted his family to be taken care of.

Also Read: Chadwick Boseman married girlfriend Taylor Simone Ledward months before his death

What are Chadwick Boseman’s brothers alleging?

Derrick and Kevin Boseman previously asked a Los Angeles court to remove Ledward from her position as administrator. Their petition alleged that she had not completed the distribution of Boseman’s estate and had continued to exercise control over assets that, according to their filing, should have been distributed to the actor’s parents.

Chadwick Boseman died without a will. Under the distribution described in the court filings, Ledward was entitled to 50% of the estate, while his parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman, were each entitled to 25%. A 2022 court order directed the distribution of the estate.