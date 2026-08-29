/Cardi B opens up on balancing motherhood and music career: 'Seven years and four kids later, I'm still here'

American rapper Cardi B is currently dominating headlines as she releases her first song of 2026 and drops a music video for her latest track, "AH HA," on August 28, 2026. While the Grammy-winning rapper continues to make waves with her music, she has also opened up about another important part of her life, that is motherhood. After seven years and four children, Cardi B reflected on how much her life has changed while balancing family responsibilities with her demanding music career.

Cardi B on balancing motherhood with her music career

According to E! News, the “I Like It” singer reflected on her stance to show women that anything is possible despite the challenges that come with motherhood and public criticism.

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She said, "I feel like I’m not going to say I set an example. But it’s like I showed a lot of women that you could still work hard and beat the odds while having a baby, dealing with the media and criticism, and still get your job done."

Speaking about her journey, Cardi B shed light on balancing motherhood with her music career. The rapper, who is a mother of four, said she has continued to pursue her passion despite the challenges that come her way while raising four children.

Looking back on the past seven years, Cardi acknowledged that motherhood has required significant sacrifices. "It’s seven years later, four kids later. I’m still here. I try my best to have my kids around me as much as possible, but sometimes I can’t be with them. Mothers have to make sacrifices," she added.

Further explained that her children will one day understand the effort she has put into building a successful career for herself as well as for them, she stated, "It’s sad, but we need to look at the bigger picture. I hope that my kids look at what I do and understand, ‘Mom was working her a** off.’ She wasn’t clubbing, she wasn’t dating, she wasn’t partying. Instead, she was making sacrifices for a better life."

About Cardi B

Cardi B is one of the most acclaimed American rappers and is known for record-breaking songs such as “Bodak Yellow,” “WAP,” “Girls Like You,” “I Like It,” and many more.