Grammy-nominated singer Bonnie Tyler is recovering but remains unwell. A month after being placed in an induced coma, the 75-year-old singer is now out of the coma but continues to receive treatment in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Portugal.

Tyler's spokesperson shared an update on her condition, stating that the singer is no longer in a coma but remains seriously ill.

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The singer "is no longer in a coma but remains very unwell and in intensive care in hospital in Portugal," her spokesperson said June 15.

"Although her condition is improving it is a slow process," the statement continued. "Her doctors remain confident that she will make a good recovery but it is going to take time."

The health update comes weeks after Tyler's condition deteriorated, leading doctors to place her in an induced coma in Portugal.

The Welsh singer underwent emergency intestinal surgery in the Algarve region after being rushed to Faro Hospital in May.

Portuguese daily paper Correio da Manha wrote in a report earlier,''Bonnie Tyler is in an induced coma after several days at Faro Hospital following intestinal surgery. According to what we have learned, the singer is unconscious and connected to a breathing ventilator in the intensive care unit.''

Due to the medical emergency, Tyler's summer tour is expected to be either cancelled or postponed.

In the statement, her team also apologised to fans and promoters affected by the changes.

''We apologise to all of Bonnie's fans and to our promoter partners for the

disappointment that this will cause but trust that you will understand and bear with us in these difficult circumstances. We hope to see you next year instead."

Bonnie Tyler: A popular Welsh singer