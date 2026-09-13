/Bill Dubuque’s MIA cancelled by Peacock after season one; Here's why

Seems like Peacock has pulled the plug on Bill Dubuque's show MIA after season one. The streaming platform has decided not to move forward with another season of the series, bringing its run to an end after its debut chapter. The show, which came from Ozark creator, had arrived on Peacock earlier this year and quickly became part of the platform’s growing slate of original dramas.

Why has MIA been cancelled after season one? Netizen react

As per the Deadline report, MIA has received a decent amount of attention following its premiere, Peacock has still decided not to move forward with the series. No official reason for the cancellation has been disclosed so far. Although MIA is a Peacock original series, it received a special screening on NBC after its initial debut.

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Soon the internet was flooded with views reacting to the reported cancellation of MIA show. One user wrote, "Name a better duo that Peacock+ cancelled after 1 season of drama series.

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Another user wrote, "Peacock let it flop they said they were moving away from YA and maybe in the future they can revisit."

"That sucks, it was a good series", wrote the third user.

All about MIA show

MIA is a crime-drama television series, created by Bill Dubuque, that premiered on Peacock on May 7, 2026. The show follows the story of Etta Tiger Jonze, a young woman from the Florida Keys, who wants to join her family's drug-running business. However, after a tragic event wipes out her family, a vengeful Etta is thrust into Miami's criminal underground to track down the cartel responsible.