/After Wembley show, Diljit Dosanjh announces Ahmedabad concert at Narendra Modi Stadium

Diljit Dosanjh is all set for his upcoming concert in India and the fans are super excited. The show is set to take place at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21, 2026. The Punjabi singer shared the update on September 12 during his AURA World Tour performance at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Diljit Dosanjh confirms Ahmedabad show

While addressing the audience at Wembley, he spoke about the next destination for his India leg. "We are doing Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21, 2026," he told the crowd. The London show itself is special for the singer, as he became the first Punjabi artist to headline the iconic venue.

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The Ahmedabad concert will be the singer's second performance in the city after his Dil-Luminati India Tour stop in November 2024.

Further details, including ticket prices and booking dates for the upcoming show, have not been released yet.

Diljit also referred to Coldplay’s previous performance at the Ahmedabad stadium, saying, "The biggest stadium is in India- Narendra Modi Stadium. Ek gore group ne waha pe sell out kar diya tha. Respect for them, bohot mubarkan. India mein stadium ho, aur Punjabi udhar na ho, yeh toh phir ho nahi sakta (The biggest stadium is in India — Narendra Modi Stadium. A foreign band sold it out completely. Respect to them, many congratulations! But if there's a stadium in India and a Punjabi isn't performing there, that's just impossible)."

Diljit's London performance

As part of his ongoing AURA World Tour, Diljit performed to a packed Wembley Stadium and became the first Punjabi artist to headline the venue.

He opened the concert with his signature style. "Punjabi Aa Gaye Wembley Oye! This moment will go down in the history books."

The more-than-two-hour performance featured several of his popular tracks, including G.O.A.T., Lover, Hass Hass and Born to Shine.

On the acting front, Diljit was last seen in Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imtiaz Ali and featuring Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina. He also appeared in Satluj, a biographical drama on Punjabi human rights activist Bhai Jaswant Singh Khalra.