/Diljit Dosanjh's green card joke steals attention amid US citizenship queries: 'I'm not saying anything...'

Diljit Dosanjh’s citizenship has been discussed time and again. While nothing has been confirmed, reports claim that the Punjabi singer, who is hugely popular not only in his homeland but also in the US, is not an Indian citizen. In May, it was reported that Dosanjh became a US citizen in 2022. However, there has been no official confirmation.

Now, as the actor is back in the headlines over his film Satluj, Diljit teased his millions of fans during an Instagram Live when he indirectly mentioned a "green card." But does he actually have one? That we don’t know.

Diljit Dosanjh on a US Green Card

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During the Instagram Live, Diljit addressed the citizenship debate and mentioned the US Green Card. Replying to a fan who suggested that the Lover singer should apply for a US Green Card after Satluj was pulled down from the platform.



Responding to the fan, Diljit said, "I'll take a card and colour it green. I'm not saying anything. Sab chhodke ye news ban jayegi (People will leave everything and make headlines out of this). It doesn't work like that. The drama of the world will never end. But I believe everyone should be allowed to travel to any country without a visa. The whole world should become one. I am fine, but it isn't possible like that, is it?"

In another live session, a fan jokingly asked Diljit to speak to US President Donald Trump and help everyone get American citizenship.

Replying to this, Diljit said,"What do you all think of me? I am just an artiste. How can I ask him to solve citizenship issues? His daughter follows me, but I have never spoken to her either. I never ask anyone for favours. If something is meant to happen, it happens. If it isn't, then it isn't."

Is Diljit Dosanjh an Indian or US citizen?

In May, when chatter about Dosanjh joining politics grew, his nationality became a point of discussion. While Dosanjh has clearly said no to entering politics, his nationality is reportedly what stops him. According to The Indian Express, the Chamkila actor acquired US citizenship in 2022, and since then, he has been travelling on a US passport.

Sources also said that he has been travelling to India on an e-visa since September 2022. This also means that he doesn’t have an OCI Card, Overseas Citizen of India, which is like a permanent visa given by the Government of India to people of Indian origin who are citizens of another country. His last Indian passport was issued in Mumbai in 2018. Before that, his Indian passport was issued in Zambia.