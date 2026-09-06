/Bad Bunny wins first Emmy for Super Bowl LX Halftime Show; Puerto Rican singer makes history

Bad Bunny has secured his first Primetime Emmy. He was recognised with the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) Emmy for his headlining Super Bowl LX halftime show.

It was announced on Saturday, during the first night of the 2026 Creative Arts Emmys at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. The artist was also recognised as one of its producers, along with the headline performer.

The Super Bowl special collected seven Emmy wins across performance, technical and production categories. Along with the top programme award, it was recognised for music direction, choreography, sound mixing, lighting design, technical direction and camerawork, and directing.

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This makes Bad Bunny's halftime show the most-awarded Super Bowl halftime performance in Emmy history, surpassing the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent, which won three awards.

A historic win

The win also makes the Super Bowl LX performance only the second halftime show to win Outstanding Variety Special (Live). The 2022 hip-hop-themed halftime production was the first to achieve the feat.

This year's nominees in the category included the 83rd Annual Golden Globes, 68th Annual Grammy Awards, the Oscars and the 78th Annual Tony Awards.

The show also made history as the first Spanish-language programme to win the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) category.

The iconic Super Bowl LX halftime

Bad Bunny took over the Super Bowl LX halftime stage at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on February 8, 2026. The performance highlighted his Puerto Rican identity and Spanish-language music.

The production also featured appearances by Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin. The presentation incorporated a real-life wedding and appearances from local business owners, including Los Angeles-based Villa's Tacos.