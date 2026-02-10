/Bad Bunny deletes his Instagram posts hours after Super Bowl halftime show, netizens react

Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny delivered an electrifying performance at the Super Bowl halftime show, which left fans swooning. The Grammy-winning musician has become the talk of the town ever since his performance at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. However, the singer wiping out his entire Instagram has left netizens scratching their heads and trying to decipher what the reason behind it is.

Netizens' reaction to Bad Bunny clearing his Instagram account

Just hours after the show, the musical sensation shocked everyone when he deleted all of his Instagram posts, which were filled with countless images, snippets of his songs, and several fun posts. Earlier with 52.7 million followers, now the profile has no posts, no profile picture and no accounts in the following list.

Soon netizens took to social media platforms to share their views. One user wrote, "Bad Bunny deletes all his Instagram posts." It’s just unfortunate for the guy. The guy isn’t the problem; it’s the left weaponising him and using him as a political pawn. I’d want to disappear too after that performance."

Another user wrote, "He already deleted all of his old posts; he had nothing on his page. Then he was announced as the Super Bowl performer, so he posted that, and then after the Super Bowl he deleted it, so his profile is back to how it was; he did it out of personal choice."

“Bad Bunny wiped his entire Instagram by deleting posts, unfollowing everyone and removing his profile pic right after headlining the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show,” wrote the third user.

All about Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny is dubbed as the "King of Latin Trap" and is credited with helping Spanish-language rap music achieve mainstream popularity worldwide. He is considered one of the best Latin rappers of all time.