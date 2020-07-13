Hollywood celebrities pay rich tributes to the late actor Kelly Preston

Actor Kelly Preston died on Sunday at the age of 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer. After her sudden death, the entire Hollywood industry is in shock.



The showbiz world paid tribute to the late actor and shared their condolence with her husband John Travolta and her kids.

Chloe Bennett tweeted, ''Kelly Preston was enormously kind and unbelievably lovely. Can’t believe this. My thoughts are with her sweet Ella and the rest of her incredible family,”

Kelly Preston.

Can’t remember where, but, met first in late ‘92 I think.

Such a lovely person. In 1995 we auditioned together for Breaking Up, Salma Hayek got that gig.

I havent seen her much, but when I did, she was always the same sparkly eyed gem.

Love to her family.

'The Mummy' actor Russell Crowe tweeted, ''Kelly Preston. Can’t remember where, but, met first in late ‘92 I think. Such a lovely person. In 1995 we auditioned together for Breaking Up, Salma Hayek got that gig. I haven't seen her much, but when I did, she was always the same sparkly-eyed gem. Love to her family.''

'Frozen' actor Josh Gad tweeted, ''I'm in absolute shock. What a beautiful and amazing actress and person. So sad to hear of her passing at such a young age. My heart goes out to John Travolta and the entire family. What a loss.''

Actor Daniel Dae Kim tweeted, ''I was lucky enough to work with her on one of my very first films, “For Love of the Game.” We were shooting on cold days in Colorado, but she couldn’t have been warmer or kinder to a young, nervous actor trying to make good. I’ll never forget that. Thank you, Kelly,''.

Shocked by this sad news. Kelly was such a bright loving soul, a talented actress, and a loving mom and wife. My heart breaks for her family who have already known such sadness and grief. Join me in sending them love and strength. #RIP #KellyPreston https://t.co/DndcfOtlOn — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) July 13, 2020 ×

'#RIP Kelly Preston. Prayers go out to John, her family and friends,” tweeted actor Adina Porter

Darling Kelly. Smart and funny and kind and beautiful inside and out. Great actress, wonderful Mum, disability advocate and all round excellent human. #heartbroken. #RIP pic.twitter.com/WuHDZp3CRT — Sally Phillips (@sallyephillips) July 13, 2020 ×

Kelly was known for her roles in 'Jerry Maguire', 'SpaceCamp', 'Twins', 'Jack Frost'. She also shared screen space with husband John Travolta in 2000 film 'Battlefield Earth'. She was last seen in 2018's gangster drama 'Gotti', also starring Travolta.

