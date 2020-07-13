Hollywood celebrities pay rich tributes to the late actor Kelly Preston

John Travolta and his wife Kelly Preston Photograph:( Reuters )

Kelly Preston died on Sunday at the age of 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

Actor Kelly Preston died on Sunday at the age of 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer. After her sudden death, the entire Hollywood industry is in shock. 

The showbiz world paid tribute to the late actor and shared their condolence with her husband John Travolta and her kids.

Chloe Bennett tweeted, ''Kelly Preston was enormously kind and unbelievably lovely. Can’t believe this. My thoughts are with her sweet Ella and the rest of her incredible family,”

'The Mummy' actor Russell Crowe tweeted, ''Kelly Preston. Can’t remember where, but, met first in late ‘92 I think. Such a lovely person. In 1995 we auditioned together for Breaking Up, Salma Hayek got that gig. I haven't seen her much, but when I did, she was always the same sparkly-eyed gem. Love to her family.''

'Frozen' actor Josh Gad tweeted, ''I'm in absolute shock. What a beautiful and amazing actress and person. So sad to hear of her passing at such a young age. My heart goes out to John Travolta and the entire family. What a loss.''

Actor Daniel Dae Kim tweeted, ''I was lucky enough to work with her on one of my very first films, “For Love of the Game.” We were shooting on cold days in Colorado, but she couldn’t have been warmer or kinder to a young, nervous actor trying to make good. I’ll never forget that. Thank you, Kelly,''. 

'#RIP Kelly Preston. Prayers go out to John, her family and friends,” tweeted actor Adina Porter

Kelly was known for her roles in 'Jerry Maguire', 'SpaceCamp', 'Twins', 'Jack Frost'. She also shared screen space with husband John Travolta in 2000 film 'Battlefield Earth'. She was last seen in 2018's gangster drama 'Gotti', also starring Travolta.

