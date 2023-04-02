Hilarious! Sarah Polley was asked to return her Oscar trophy in an April Fool's Day prank by her daughter

Sarah Poley will never forget this year's April Fool's Day in her life. On Saturday, Poley was pranked by her daughter Eve Sandomierski (11), who chose to fool her mother by using the most prestigious thing Poley has ever won in her life—the Oscars.



After decades of hard work, Poley won her first Oscar trophy at the 95th Academy Awards, making it the subject of this year's April Fool's Day. The writer's daughter gave her mother a nightmare in the early morning of the day.



On Saturday, The Women Talking director was left shocked after she recieved a letter from the Academy informing her that her big win has been revoked. The letter which was signed by David Rubin, the former president of the Academy, reads: "Dear Sarah Polley, we say this to you with the deepest regrets: the Oscar you received was given by mistake, you must return it."



Sharing the letter on Twitter, the director wrote: “My eleven-year-old swung low for April Fools Day this year.”



Eve also mentioned in the letter that Sarah had ''one more week to enjoy it” but later, she had to “mail it back to LA'' where it will be given to the rightful best-adapted screenplay, All Quiet On The Western Front.

To make it seem real, her daughter further wrote, "We feel it is wrong you get this on 1 April as you will probably think it is a joke, and we feel that is wrong, so another letter will be sent assuring you that this is not a joke,” the “letter” continued.



“This is much too cruel to be a joke, ergo we deeply apologise for any inconvenience we may have caused you.”



After the letter went viral people hilariously reacted to it.



The maker of All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger also reacted to the letter and jokingly asked the director to mail the trophy directly to him.



"To save on mailing costs as I live overseas the Academy has asked me to provide you with my address so you can ship the Oscar directly," he tweeted to Polley.



"I will follow up shortly. Ok with you?"

Dear Sarah, to save on mailing costs as I live overseas the Academy has asked me to provide you with my address so you can ship the Oscar directly. I will follow up shortly. Ok with you? All best, Edward — Edward Berger (@edward_berger) April 1, 2023 ×