'He's just Ken': Malala Yousafzai jumps on the Barbie bandwagon

Barbie is the ultimate doll. Anything a Ken can do, she can do better, and that too while wearing killer pink heels. The recently released 'Barbie' movie is all the craze right now, and it seems like renowned girl's education activist Malala Yousafzai isn't lagging far behind the trend.

Jumping the bandwagon, the Nobel laureate has recently posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram. Her post is winning hearts.

"He's just Ken"

The post features a picture of Yousafzai alongside her husband Asser Malik. The picture of the couple standing in a 'Barbie' movie prop box features the caption "This Barbie has a Nobel Prize, He's just Ken".

Yousafzai's caption builds on the Barbie promotional campaign posters and their tag line. These posters showcase Barbie in her various different personas, from president, doctor, to astronaut and a Nobel Prize winner in Physics, while her partner is promoted as "just Ken".

The Pakistani Nobel Prize winner goes on to say that she and her husband 'loved the movie'.

"We loved the movie, it was so funny and thoughtful, I hope this caption doesn’t hurt all the Kens as much as the movie Ken."

Joining the fun, her husband commented on Instagram, "I'm Kenough."

Youngest Nobel Prize winner

Malala Yousafzai won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, when she was just 17 years old. She is the youngest recipient of this prestigious prize.

An advocate for education of women and children in her home country, Pakistan — where the Pakistani Taliban has at times banned girls from attending schools. In October 2012, Yousafzai was shot in the head for defying the group, her activism.

The ordeal made her "the youngest teenager in the world" and, emerging stronger, she used the international spotlight to become even more vocal in her activism for educational rights for girls.

