HBO blames distribution partner as 'House of the Dragon' season finale leaks online ahead of release

Leaks are becoming more common than usual these days. After 'Black Adam's mid-credit leak, we now have the tenth and final episode of season one of 'House of the Dragon' surfacing online two days before its official release.

Several reports have suggested that HBO has been trying to get pirated copies removed from the internet ever since they got to know about the leak. They also issued a statement to express their disappointment and asked fans to wait for Sunday for its official premiere.

According to an HBO spokesperson, the leaked episode seems to have come from a distribution partner in Europe, the Middle East or Africa and they have been aggressively pulling the leaked copies from the internet.

“We are aware that the tenth episode of House of the Dragon has been posted on illegal torrent sites. HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet. We’re disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show, who will get to see a pristine version of the episode when it premieres Sunday," HBO has said in a statement given to The Guardian.

Based on George RR Martin's book 'Fire & Blood', the series is set 200 years before the events that played out in 'Game of Thrones' and focuses on how the House of Targaryen fell into a civil war.

The show stars Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, Milly Alcock, Emily Carey, and Graham McTavish in pivotal roles. You can watch the series in India on Disney+ Hotstar. New episodes drop on the OTT platform every Monday.

The series has been renewed for a second season. More details about the upcoming episodes are yet to be shared.

'Game of Thrones', which first aired in 2011, became a global phenomenon and paved the way for other George RR Martin's books to be converted into full-fledged series.