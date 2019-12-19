Has Parineeti Chopra's tweet on CAA protest cost her an endorsement deal?

The entire nation is witnessing massive protests against the government's newly introduced Citizen Amendment Act. People across class, state have also raised an objection to the violence that Jamia Milia University students were subjected to by the Delhi Police on Sunday.

Several Bollywood celebrities too have raised objections to the violence including actress Parineeti Chopra. Condemning the violence in Jamia University, Parineeti had tweeted, "If this is what’s gonna happen everytime a citizen expresses their view, forget #CAB, we should pass a bill and not call our country a democracy anymore! Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind? BARBARIC."

If this is what’s gonna happen everytime a citizen expresses their view, forget #CAB, we should pass a bill and not call our country a democracy anymore! Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind? BARBARIC. — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) December 17, 2019 ×

Now media reports state, that the tweet has cost the actress an endorsement deal. Chopra was the face of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Campaign for the Haryana government but reports state that the actress is no longer a part of the campaign owing to her tweet. Haryana has a BJP government.

Parineeti is not the only one to have been professionally effected. Actor Sushant Singh's contract with the crime-based show 'Saavdhan India' was also terminated after the actor tweeted in support of the ongoing anti-CAA protest. The actor himself has confirmed the news on Twitter on Wednesday.

And, my stint with Savdhaan India has ended. — सुशांत सिंह sushant singh سوشانت سنگھ (@sushant_says) December 16, 2019 ×

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra is yet to confirm or deny the reports. No official statement has been released by the Haryana government either.