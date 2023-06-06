Has J-Hope been appointed as assistant instructor in South Korean army?

BTS band member and rapper J-Hope is currently serving in the South Korean army. Just a few weeks back, the rapper had shared images of himself dressed in army uniform. As per reports, J-Hope has been selected in the position of an assistant instructor in the military.

A news report on Soompi cited a military official and stated that the rapper was chosen for the role in the 36th Infantry Division recruits training centre. “J-Hope will serve as an assistant instructor after passing a period of educational qualification evaluation," the report further stated.



While the news has been speculative, BigHit Music, the talent management agency handling BTS has issued a statement reacting to the news.



"Please understand that it is difficult to confirm," the agency stated and refrained from confirming J-Hope's new role in the military.

Last week, J-Hope shared his first post after completing military training. The rapper had posted photos on Weverse dressed in military uniform. He wrote, "Everyone in the ARMY!!! I have completed it (training) well. The letters and support that you have all sent have been a great help, that's why I was able to work hard while receiving training!!!"

He also added, "I will continue to work hard and show you the good sides of me during the rest of my time when I'll be wearing the uniform! I love you!! (purple heart emoji)...cellphone is fascinating .... hahaha."



Reacting to the post, RM commented, "You worked hard, J-Hope!!!"



In 2022, BTS announced it was taking a break as a band to pursue individual careers in music. The seven-member band also will serve time in the military - a mandatory stint for men in South Korea.