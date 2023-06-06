How were BTS members discovered? RM, Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga, Jin and J-Hope

| Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 05:19 PM IST

Everybody knows the seven-member boy band BTS. From their debut song 'No More Dream’ in 2013, the album ‘Too Cool for Skool’ to their latest song ‘The Planet’, which was released just in time for World Environment Day, we’ve heard it all. In celebration of their upcoming 10th anniversary, let’s find out why these boys joined in the order that they did. Like everything else, there’s a strategic reason and timeline for this as well.

Discovery of RM

Kim Namjoon, aka RM, was inspired by Epik High’s “Fly” in sixth grade. This made him famous as an underground rapper in 2007 under the name “Runch Randa” when he was in middle school. Soon after, he joined a rap crew ‘Daenamhyup’ of three members, namely, Iron (finalist from Show Me the Money 3), Supreme Boi (Big Hit Entertainment producer), and KIDOH (from Top Dogg).

Through the introduction to producer Bang Si Hyuk, Rap Monster, aka RM, ended up auditioning for Big Hit Entertainment and became the first member to join BTS in 2010.

Discovery of Suga

Min Yoongi aka Suga from Daegu was also an underground hip-hop artist under the name of ‘Gloss’ when he was in high school. He was not just a rapper but also a producer and used to produce beats for an underground group called D TOWN. Suga also auditioned for Big Hit Entertainment. Even though he didn’t win the competition, he ended up as the runner-up.

Discovery of J-Hope

The success of BTS can be credited to the fact that BTS took not just singers, but also dancers and producers as a part of the band itself, making it a holistic experience for its audience. J Hope was a full-time dancer before he auditioned for Big Hit Entertainment and soon after moved to Seoul.

Discovery of Jin

Kim Seol Jin, aka Jin from Anyang, unlike the others, was signed up by SM Entertainment first. However, he never followed up with them. Jin got really lucky as he was seen exiting a bus by a representative from the company who convinced him to audition for Big Hit Entertainment when he was just a college student studying acting. Due to having no prior experience in singing or dancing, Jin had to work really hard to reach where he’s at.

Discovery of Jung Kook

Jung Kook was really inspired by RM and wanted to be just like him. So he auditioned for the 3rd season of Superstar K in his hometown of Busan, Korea. He was eliminated from the auditions but various agency recruiters saw the potential in him. He ultimately chose Big Hit Entertainment and initially worked as a background dancer.

Discovery of V

Kim Tae Hyung aka V’s story is the perfect Rags to Riches tale. V grew up in a family of farmers with barely any money. This, however, did not discourage him from pursuing music. To prove his seriousness for music, V learnt how to play the saxophone for three years during his school years.

Discovery of Jimin

Park Jimin, aka Jimin, from Busan, was the best dancer in his school. He was motivated by his teachers to pursue it as a career and went ahead to audition in Busan. From there he went to Seoul. Jimin had an unfair advantage because of his natural skills and eventually became the final member of BTS.

