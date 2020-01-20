Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to now have autism-friendly performance

Good news for Harry Potter fans as ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ is now introducing an autism-friendly play in New York.

Those interested can buy tickets for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child for March 1 when the efficiency will unveil. The same was announced by means of social media.

Being exclusively for those with autism, the efficiency is particularly for individuals with autism or different cognitive disabilities. The tickets are now on sale.

The play announcement was made by TDF (Theater Growth Fund) that began in 2011. They came into effect with ‘Lion King’ which was the first Broadway presented. Among many changes made, these performances don’t have sounds exceeding 90 decibels. The lights are additionally dimmed to half as an alternative of a blackout.

Other changes include removing of strobes, flashes, and other lightening results.

Previously, productions like ‘Cats’, ‘Come from Away’, ‘Mary Poppins’, ‘Spider-Man Flip Off the Darkish’ and others have participated.

