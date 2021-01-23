Halsey cancels long-postponed tour amid ongoing pandemic

Halsey has officially called off what would have been her 2020, then 2021, tour, as the resumption of major arena tours this year looks increasingly uncertain.

The announcement was made by the singer on Twitter as she wrote, “Safety is the priority. I wish things were different. I love you. Dreaming of seeing your faces again.”

In a longer, more explanatory note attached to the tweet, Halsey wrote, “Despite our absolute best efforts, there is no guarantee I’ll be able to tour the currently scheduled dates. I miss seeing all of you in the crowd every night more than anything, but I need to prioritize your health and safety. That being said, the Manic tour is now officially canceled. As much as we wanted to hold out hope that this tour could eventually happen, our priority is now getting your ticket money back to you immediately.”

She added, “This tour was supposed to be my most unique yet for a number of reasons. I was really looking forward to sharing this chapter of my life with you in the ways I best know-how. But for now, I am dreaming of days where we can all be together again. I love you and we will adapt and grow and find new ways to connect despite the circumstances.”





Halsey concluded by promising to “find new ways to connect despite the circumstances.”

The singer told fans that news about refunds would be forthcoming.

“Look out for an email from your point of purchase with instructions regarding how to receive your refund. If you haven’t received an email by Monday, reach out to your point of purchase.”

According to Variety, Halsey`s representatives indicated that this would be the only public statement for now, as ticketholders await the email blast with further instructions. Halsey`s tweet said that the account "@halseyteamhelp can answer specific questions." The publication also reported that the Manic tour did manage to get in 17 dates in early 2020, all of them in Europe before the pandemic caused a halt after a March 12 show in Manchester, England. The 'Walls Could Talk' songstress announced in May that the U.S. dates would be pushed back almost exactly a year, to the summer of 2021.



Her rescheduled tour was to have begun June 1 in Washington state, with dates that would have included a June 9 show at the Hollywood Bowl before ending July 22 in Irvine, California. Among the others now off the books are two-night stands at New York`s Forest Hills Stadium and Colorado`s Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Other stars have been facing up to the fact that they may have to wait for an entirely different album cycle to tour again, like Maren Morris, who similarly recently announced that she was canceling her “Girl” tour rather than trying to postpone the dates for a second time.

Festivals currently still scheduled for the spring and summer, including Ultra Music Festival and Coachella, have not yet been officially announced as postponed or canceled, although few expect them to go on with their planned dates. Many experts have suggested that the vaccination process for younger adults in the U.S. may extend into late summer.







