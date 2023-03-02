Hailey wishes husband Justin Bieber on his birthday amid Selena Gomez drama

Amid all the drama that is brewing between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez, courtesy of their relationship with Justin Bieber, the former is now leaving it all behind as she took to Instagram to wish her singer husband on his birthday. Justin Bieber turned 29 today as Hailey wrote, “29 never looked so good…Happy Birthday to you best friend! Words couldn’t possibly sum up all that you embody. So here’s to more joy, more travel, yummy food, adventures, more peace, fun, and most of all more love.”

Hailey also shared a few PDA-filled snaps with Justin, which many think is an attempt to get at Selena Gomez (who dated Justin at one point in time and was heartbroken when he left her and married Hailey).

Many fans congratulated the singer on his birthday while some trolled Hailey for getting at Selena with PDA pics. One user wrote, She also dropped PDA-packed photos with Justin on his 29th birthday. One user wrote, “#TeamSelena. You were definitely the rebound.”

In the past week, Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have thrown shade at each other indirectly. After Selena posted a video on TikTok using Bella Hadid’s voiceover for an eyebrow filter in good humour, Hailey’s friend Kylie threw shade at Selena. Hailey posted and then deleted a video where she, Kendall Jenner, and Justine Skye mouthed the audio, “I’m not saying she deserved it, but God’s timing is always right.” TikTok users construed that Hailey was referring to Selena Gomez, who, at the time, had just responded to being fat-shamed.