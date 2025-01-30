Grammy Awards 2025: It’s that time of the year when the biggest artists of the music space come together to celebrate the industry, award best tracks and albums of the last year and give some amazing standout performances.

This year, the Grammy Awards will live stream in India on February 3 from 6:30 am to 10:00 am. The 67th Grammy Awards will have artists like Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Cynthia Erivo, Herbie Hancock, Jacob Collier, Janelle Monáe, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, Sheryl Crow, St. Vincent and Stevie Wonder who are set to appear.

A series of special performances will highlight the awards night including the annual In Memoriam segment, a star-studded salute to the life and legacy of Quincy Jones amongst the other special segments.

This year, at the 67th Grammy Awards, Beyonce leads with 11 nominations followed by Charli xcx, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Post Malone, who each received 7 nominations. Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Taylor Swift follow closely with 6 nominations each.

Grammy Awards will recognise across 12 fields and 94 categories, celebrating the achievements of recording artists, songwriters, composers, producers, mixers, and engineers.

The award ceremony will take place at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on February 3, 2025 in India. It will live stream in India on Disney+ Hotstar. Video-on-demand will also be accessible from 6:30 AM, live IST on the same day.

“Today we celebrate the amazing creative achievements of our music community,” said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “It was an incredible year in music and these nominations reflect the work of a voting body that is more representative of the music community than ever before. The GRAMMY became music’s most coveted award precisely because the recognition comes from one’s peers, and I’m so grateful for the Academy’s 13,000 voting members who take the time to evaluate all the amazing music, cast their votes and honor their peers. Congratulations to all the nominees.”

Highlights of the nominations include:

Record of the Year: Beyoncé’s “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,” Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER,” Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone’s “Fortnight,” “Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter among others.

Album of the Year: André 3000’s “New Blue Sun”, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet”, Taylor Swift’s “THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT”, and more.

Best New Artist: Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, RAYE, and others.

Emmy® Award-winning, Golden Globe® Award nominated and GRAMMY® Award nominated comedian Trevor Noah will return as host for the fifth consecutive year, also serving as a producer. The awards will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect others.

The Grammy Awards 2025 will again be produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy®. Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor and Jesse Collins are executive producers. It is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution, excluding Latin America.