Golden Globes-nominated Todd Philips wants to make Batman set in the world of his film 'Joker'

After winning hearts and accolades with his 2019 release, ‘Joker’, filmmaker Todd Philips now wants to try his hands with the story of iconic DC superhero Batman. With ‘Joker’, the director explored how Batman’s nemesis, Joker became what he was.

The film is currently in the news as it is up for grabs at Golden Globes 2020 for some of the top prizes including Best Motion Picture-Drama, Best Director and Best Actor-Drama among others.

In a follow-up to the massively successful film, Todd Philips now plans to tell Batman’s story set in the world of his film, ‘Joker’.

In an interview with Variety, Todd said, "It's a beautiful Gotham. What I would like to see someone tackle is what Batman looks like from that Gotham."

But before you get your hopes high, Todd also mentioned that it could be another filmmaker who gets inspired and gives a spin to the idea and make their own Batman. He said, "I'm not saying I'm going to do that. What was interesting to me about the inclusion of Batman in our movie was, 'What kind of Batman does that Gotham make?' That's all I meant by that."

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. the studio that backed ‘Joker’ is already working on a film on the superhero. Titled ‘Batman’, the film is being directed by Matt Reeves and features Robert Pattinson (of the fame ‘Twilight’) as Batman.

As for Golden Globes 2020, the high-profile ceremony is slated for January 6 according to Indian Standard Time. The event will take place at Beverly Hilton hotel as Brad Pitt, Leonardo Dicaprio, Jennifer Aniston among many other actors will be part of the event as presenters.