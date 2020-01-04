Golden Globes 2020: Meet the best director nominees

From influential filmmakers like Martin Scorsese to first-time nominee Bong Joon Ho- filmmakers who have created a distinct voice through their films have got nods at the Golden Globes. Here is a look at the auteurs who have been nominated in the Best Director category at Golden Globes 2020.
Martin Scorsese is one of the greatest directors that the world has seen and has made at least 85 films and 12 documentaries spanning over five decades. He is one of the most influential filmmakers in cinematic history and is well known for repeat collaborations with previous actors. 'The Irishman' is the ninth film that he had made with actor Robert DeNiro. In a 50 year long career, Scorsese has won an Oscar, two Golden Globes, and two BAFTA awards. 'The Irishman' is being touted as Scorsese's last film and pundits feel the HFPA might just honour him this year with the director's trophy.
Sam Mendes won the Best Director Academy Award and Golden Globe Award for his directorial debut 'American Beauty' in 1999. The British filmmaker has been honoured with 'service of drama' by Queen Elizabeth II and also won the Shakespeare Prize by the Alfred Toepfer Foundation. In 2008 he was named in the list of 100 most powerful people in British. This is the third Globes nomination for Mendes.
Quentin Tarantino is one of the world's most renowned writers and directors. Tarantino's breakthrough film 'Reservoir Dogs' in 1992 was named the 'Greatest Independent Film of all Time'. Tarantino is well-known for his unpredictable, violent movies. Despite being one of the world's best directors, he still hasn't won the best director trophy ever. He has been nominated ten times at the Golden Globes and has won it twice- for screenplay.
This is the first best director nomination for Todd Philips. Todd is well known for his films 'Road Trip' 2000, 'Old School' 2003. But the filmmaker catapulted to the big league last year with psychological thriller 'Joker'. The movie gained him a Golden Lion at Venice film festival and his second nomination at the Golden Globes.
A South Korean director who ranked sixteenth on the 25 best film directors of the 21st century by Metacritic (A review aggregator website), Bong got his first international fame through 'Memories of Murder' in 2003 and later on he gave the movies like 'The Host' in 2006 and 'Okja' in 2017- films that gained rave reviews all over the world. Bong is a recipient of many prestigious awards in local as well as the international circuit. In 2019 he got the prestigious Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival for his film 'Parasite'. The director earned his first Golden Globe nomination in three categories for the same film.
