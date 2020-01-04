Golden Globes 2020: Meet the best director nominees

From influential filmmakers like Martin Scorsese to first-time nominee Bong Joon Ho- filmmakers who have created a distinct voice through their films have got nods at the Golden Globes. Here is a look at the auteurs who have been nominated in the Best Director category at Golden Globes 2020.

Martin Scorsese, 'The Irishman'

Martin Scorsese is one of the greatest directors that the world has seen and has made at least 85 films and 12 documentaries spanning over five decades. He is one of the most influential filmmakers in cinematic history and is well known for repeat collaborations with previous actors. 'The Irishman' is the ninth film that he had made with actor Robert DeNiro. In a 50 year long career, Scorsese has won an Oscar, two Golden Globes, and two BAFTA awards. 'The Irishman' is being touted as Scorsese's last film and pundits feel the HFPA might just honour him this year with the director's trophy.

(Photograph:Twitter)