Golden Globes 2024: When, where and how to watch the award show in India

WION Web Team
Los Angeles, USEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Jan 06, 2024, 11:24 AM IST
main img

HFPA, the organisation behind the Golden Globes, has ceased to exist. Photograph:(AP)

The 81st Golden Globe Awards, hosted by the acclaimed comedian Jo Koy, boasts an impressive lineup of presenters, including Michelle Yeoh, Will Ferrell, Angela Bassett, and Amanda Seyfried, among other luminaries from the entertainment industry.

The much-anticipated 81st edition of the Golden Globe Awards is set to dazzle audiences worldwide on January 8 at 6:30 am IST, heralding the return of this prestigious ceremony after the dissolution of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) in 2023.

Broadcasting live from Beverly Hills, California, the event promises a star-studded affair and will be streamed exclusively for Indian viewers on Lionsgate Play, commencing at 6:30 am IST, with the red-carpet spectacle starting at 5:30 am IST.

Lionsgate Play subscription is available for Rs 399 for 3 months. You can pay via debit/credit card, UPI, or net banking.

Following the HFPA's disbandment, the rights to this year's Golden Globes have been secured by Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge Industries.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards, hosted by the acclaimed comedian Jo Koy, boasts an impressive lineup of presenters, including Michelle Yeoh, Will Ferrell, Angela Bassett, and Amanda Seyfried, among other luminaries from the entertainment industry.

Coming to the nominations, Barbie emerges as a front-runner with an impressive count of 9 nominations, closely trailed by Oppenheimer with 8 nominations. Notably, in television categories, Succession leads the pack with 9 nominations, setting the stage for an intriguing competition among the best of the small screen.

This year's ceremony introduces two novel categories: 'Cinematic and Box Office Achievement' and 'Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television,' which marks an exciting expansion in recognising diverse talents and contributions within the entertainment landscape.

