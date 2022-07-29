Giant LED screen falls on stage during musical concert in Hong Kong, two performers injured

Two performers sustained injuries at Hong Kong boy band Mirror`s latest concert after one of the large LED video monitors above the stage fell off. The shocking incident occured on Thursday night in Hong Kong, Variety reported.

The two injured performers were dancers for the 12-piece boy band Mirror, who were taking part in a concert series called "MIRROR.WEARE" at the Coliseum, a frequent concert venue that has become known as the mecca of the city`s Canto-pop industry.

The two performers were rushed to the hospital. One reportedly sustained a head injury, but was in stable condition; the other received a neck injury, and is reportedly in serious condition. The particular incident was captured on camera and the footage has been doing the rounds on the internet, leaving netizens shocked.

The concert series, which began on July 25, was supposed to have a total of 12 shows running through August 5. It was the Canto-pop singing sensation`s debut at the Coliseum. The concert was immediately halted and audiences were asked to leave the venue.

#BREAKING: A live performance by Hong Kong boy band Mirror was cut short after a screen fell and struck dancers below, at least 2 injured. pic.twitter.com/cTnLxSNhAt — X-Money (@TheRealXMoney) July 28, 2022

The Hong Kong government has suspended further concerts at the venue until its stage design and mechanical structures are proven to be safe. Mirror, formed in 2018 and comprised of 12 male singers, emerged from "King Maker," a reality TV show staged by PCCW`s ViuTV.

