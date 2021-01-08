George Clooney on US Capitol violence: This puts Donald Trump into dustbin of history

Joining the long list of celebrities who slammed the violence that took place at the US Capitol after Joe Biden won the US elections, Hollywood star George Clooney said “it's devastating to watch the people's house being desecrated in that way."

George Clooney added, "But it is also a tremendous overreach in a way — everybody kept waiting for, what's the one thing, the straw that breaks the camel's back and it just seemed like that line just kept getting moved and moved and moved and outrage didn't even matter anymore, even to the point of calling the Secretary of State in Georgia and pressuring him. None of that seemed to matter. This mattered."

Calling the Trump family a dustbin of history, George added, "This puts Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Ivanka, all of them, into the dustbin of history. That name will now forever be associated with insurrection."

Many Hollywood stars such as Sacha Baron Cohen, Ben Stiller, Sarah Silverman, Josh Gad and Cynthia Nixon took to social media to weigh in and call for immediate action to be taken.

Michelle Obama too released a statement, in which she said, "Now is the time for those who voted for this president to see the reality of what they’ve supported — and publicly and forcefully rebuke him and the actions of that mob.”

