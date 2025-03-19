The Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler starrer Snow White is gearing up for release but has been shrouded in controversy for some time. The film is a live-action remake of Disney’s 1937 classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Casting and production controversies

The film faced backlash from the start, beginning with the casting of Rachel Zegler, a Latina actress, as Snow White. Additionally, Disney’s decision to cast one actor with dwarfism alongside six other non-dwarf actors of varying ethnicities (six men and one woman) for the roles of the seven dwarfs sparked further criticism.

The controversy deepened when Zegler criticised aspects of the original 1937 film, and later, both Zegler and Gal Gadot faced backlash for their opposing public stance on the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

Box office expectations

Despite the controversies, Deadline reports that Disney expects the film to perform well at the box office, with an estimated $45M–$50M opening in North America and another $55M internationally, bringing its projected opening weekend total to $100 million.

However, with a rumoured production budget of $269.4 million, the film will need to earn twice that amount to be considered a success.

Early reviews are mixed

Now that the review embargo has lifted, early reviews for the film have been mixed. Here’s a look at what critics are saying:

 

