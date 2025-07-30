/From Spirited Away to Godzilla trilogy: 7 must-watch Japanese movies on Netflix and Prime Video

From Hayao Miyazaki's Studio Ghibli masterpieces to the legend of Godzilla, these films offer innovative storytelling, beautiful animation and a profound emotional depth.
Japanese films are a rich treasure of cinematic legacy, spine-tingling horror, heartfelt drama and action-packed adventures. These films have something to offer to children as well as adults. With the rise of major OTT platforms like Netflix and Prime Video, these movies are easily accessible worldwide and that too with subtitles. Many of the country's films are based on pre-existing manga and anime, but they still manage to attract audiences. Try some cult Japanese movies that give a distinct perspective in the cine world, different from English or Hindi. Here is a list of the most entertaining movies from Japan that are worth adding to your binge-watch list.
Streaming on: Netflix, Prime Video
A Ghibli Studios gem, My Neighbor Totoro is a heartwarming tale of two sisters and their adventures. Directed by Hayao Miyazaki, the anime story follows Satsuki and Mei as they encounter delightful forest creatures, including Totoro.The movie is light-hearted, packed with lovable characters, an endearing plot and themes of childhood.
Streaming on: Netflix, Prime Video
This Oscar winning Japanese animation film follows a young girl trapped in a magical realm filled with spirits and gods. Spirited Away is another Studio Ghibli classic and a masterpiece of visual storytelling. The enchanting world of this film resonates with both, children and adults.
Streaming on: Netflix
Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters is the first animated film in the Godzilla franchise. Earth has been overrun by kaijus, and Godzilla is the king. A group of humans wants to defeat Godzilla and reclaim humanity on the planet. The trilogy is a gripping monster chaos with science fiction themes, existential dread and futuristic war.
Streaming on: Netflix, Prime Video
A romantic fantasy drama, Your Name is written and directed by Makoto Shinkai. The film explores the lives of two teenagers, Mitsuha and Taki, mysteriously connected across time and space. This dazzling body-swapping romance beautifully explores time, memory and fate and establishes Makoto as a new animation king.
Streaming on: Netflix, Prime Video
Set in a dystopian Neo-Tokyo in 2019, Akira is a thrilling and groundbreaking must-watch film. Adapted from the manga series, it is a story of a mysterious being with powerful psychic abilities who escapes prison and inadvertently draws a violent motorcycle gang into a heinous web of experimentation. The film is a landmark cyberpunk that redefined anime for adults.
Streaming on: Sony Liv
Love Life is a Japanese-French family drama directed by Koji Fukada. Taeko lives a peaceful life with her husband and son until a tragic accident shatters their life. It is a modern drama about rebuilding connection after loss and blends raw sorrow with subtle humanity. If you want to explore a character-driven film, then it is definitely worth watching.
Streaming on: Netflix
In 1995, a roboticist Soichiro is betrayed from his company by a trusted colleague and his fiancée. The Door into Summer is a sci-fi romance adapted from Robert A. Heinlein's novel. The film delivers themes like time travel, betrayal and the quest for emotional reconciliation which make it a well worth watch.