/From Spirited Away to Godzilla trilogy: 7 must-watch Japanese movies on Netflix and Prime Video

Japanese films are a rich treasure of cinematic legacy, spine-tingling horror, heartfelt drama and action-packed adventures. These films have something to offer to children as well as adults. With the rise of major OTT platforms like Netflix and Prime Video, these movies are easily accessible worldwide and that too with subtitles. Many of the country's films are based on pre-existing manga and anime, but they still manage to attract audiences. Try some cult Japanese movies that give a distinct perspective in the cine world, different from English or Hindi. Here is a list of the most entertaining movies from Japan that are worth adding to your binge-watch list.

1. My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Cast from My Neighbor Totoro Photograph: (X)

Streaming on: Netflix, Prime Video

A Ghibli Studios gem, My Neighbor Totoro is a heartwarming tale of two sisters and their adventures. Directed by Hayao Miyazaki, the anime story follows Satsuki and Mei as they encounter delightful forest creatures, including Totoro.The movie is light-hearted, packed with lovable characters, an endearing plot and themes of childhood.

2. Spirited Away (2001)

Young girl, Chihiro in Spirited Away Photograph: (X)

Streaming on: Netflix, Prime Video

This Oscar winning Japanese animation film follows a young girl trapped in a magical realm filled with spirits and gods. Spirited Away is another Studio Ghibli classic and a masterpiece of visual storytelling. The enchanting world of this film resonates with both, children and adults.

3. Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters (2017)

Savior group of Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters Photograph: (X)

Streaming on: Netflix

Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters is the first animated film in the Godzilla franchise. Earth has been overrun by kaijus, and Godzilla is the king. A group of humans wants to defeat Godzilla and reclaim humanity on the planet. The trilogy is a gripping monster chaos with science fiction themes, existential dread and futuristic war.

4. Your Name (2016)

Mitsuha and Taki from Your Name Photograph: (X)

Streaming on: Netflix, Prime Video

A romantic fantasy drama, Your Name is written and directed by Makoto Shinkai. The film explores the lives of two teenagers, Mitsuha and Taki, mysteriously connected across time and space. This dazzling body-swapping romance beautifully explores time, memory and fate and establishes Makoto as a new animation king.

5. Akira (1988)



Streaming on: Netflix, Prime Video

Set in a dystopian Neo-Tokyo in 2019, Akira is a thrilling and groundbreaking must-watch film. Adapted from the manga series, it is a story of a mysterious being with powerful psychic abilities who escapes prison and inadvertently draws a violent motorcycle gang into a heinous web of experimentation. The film is a landmark cyberpunk that redefined anime for adults.

6. Love Life (2022)



Streaming on: Sony Liv

Love Life is a Japanese-French family drama directed by Koji Fukada. Taeko lives a peaceful life with her husband and son until a tragic accident shatters their life. It is a modern drama about rebuilding connection after loss and blends raw sorrow with subtle humanity. If you want to explore a character-driven film, then it is definitely worth watching.

7. The Door into Summer (2021)

Kento Yamazaki as Soichiro in The Door into Summer Photograph: (X)