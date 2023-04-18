From Scam 1992 to Delhi Crime; here's a list of OTT shows based on real-life events

Real-life stories make binge-sessions even more thrilling. From heart-wrenching dramas to heart-pumping action, series based on real-life events have become increasingly popular. These gripping series offer a peek into the lives of inspirational leaders, unsung heroes, and real-life crime stories, showcasing the incredible resilience and determination of the human spirit.

Here are top 5 series based on true events that will take you on a thrilling roller coaster of emotions, leaving you on the edge of your seat:

Scam 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story

Witness the extraordinary story of stockbroker Harshad Mehta in the riveting Indian series, Scam 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story. Directed by Hansal Mehta and starring Pratik Gandhi in the lead role, the show depicts Mehta's meteoric rise in the Indian stock market and how he cunningly used his position to commit some of the most significant financial crimes in the country.

Chanakya

The audio series Chanakya by Pocket FM is a historical drama that transports us back 2600 years to a time when India was under the rule of a cruel empire. The story follows the legendary teacher Chanakya, who embarks on a mission to liberate India from their grasp. He devises a plan to conquer King Dhanananda and establish the Great Mauryan Empire under the reign of King Chandragupta Maurya.

Through captivating storytelling, Chanakya not only depicts the historical significance of the Mauryan Empire but also delves deep into Chanakya's extraordinary abilities that made the impossible possible.

Delhi Crime

Delhi Crime is a gripping series that sheds light on the aftermath of the 2012 Delhi gangrape. Follow Deputy Commissioner of Police Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) as she navigates the complicated case and balances her personal life impacted by the city's law and order situation. The series is a thought-provoking portrayal of a dark chapter in India's history, praised for its powerful performances, masterful storytelling, and unflinching portrayal of the brutal realities of sexual violence.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is a gripping medical thriller that captures the harrowing 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Bombay General Hospital becomes a battleground as the staff, including three new resident doctors, work tirelessly to save lives amid the chaos. The show also follows events at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and a journalist reporting on the attacks.

With director Nikhil Advani and talented actors Mohit Raina and Konkana Sen Sharma leading the cast, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is a thrilling and emotional portrayal of one of India's darkest chapters.

Bhaukaal

MX Original Series Bhaukaal is inspired by the true events of IPS Officer Navniet Sekera, who took on the daunting task of eradicating organised crime from Uttar Pradesh in the early 2000s. Mohit Raina takes on the role of Naveen Sikhera, a tough and fearless cop who is transferred to Muzaffarnagar as SSP. But it's no easy feat as the city is controlled by two powerful gangs - the Shaukeen gang and the Dedha brothers. The local police are too afraid to take them on, but Sikhera is made of sterner stuff.