/From action star to romantic hero: Adivi Sesh signs 2 major projects in a brand new genre post Dacoit success

Following the success of Dacoit, which has emerged as one of the top five highest-grossing Telugu films of 2026 so far, actor Adivi Sesh is entering an exciting new phase in his career, one that marks a shift in tone and storytelling. Dacoit’s success also underscores the strength of smart budgeting. Despite being a high-octane action thriller mounted at a production cost of ₹65 crore, the film broke even for all stakeholders within the first two weeks of its release.

While Sesh is mostly known for playing an action hero, the actor is now set to showcase to the audiences by stepping into the world of romance. Building on the momentum of Dacoit, he will shift to his action franchise, G2. Following that, he has been signed to headline two romantic dramas, signaling a refreshing departure from the action-heavy roles he has been widely known for. First of the two romantic genre projects, is being directed by Sai Marthand who is fresh off the success of his debut Telugu blockbuster, “Little Hearts”.

Speaking about this, Sesh shares, “Dacoit has been an incredibly rewarding journey, especially because of the love it has received from audiences. But as an actor, I’ve always believed in the importance of not getting too comfortable in one space.”

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He adds, “Over the last few years, I’ve explored intense, high-stakes narratives, and I’m grateful for how strongly they’ve connected. At the same time, I’ve been feeling a strong pull towards stories that are more intimate and emotionally driven. Romance, when done right, can be incredibly powerful and deeply relatable.”

Opening up about his decision to take on two romantic films, Sesh says, “These two scripts really stood out to me because they approach love and relationships in very different ways. They’re not just love stories, they’re about people, vulnerability, and the choices that define us. That’s something I’m very excited to explore as an actor.”

Even as he explores this softer, more nuanced space, Sesh’s action streak remains intact. He will next be seen in G2, the much-anticipated sequel to Goodachari, which promises to deliver the slick, high-adrenaline storytelling audiences associate with him.