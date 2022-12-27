Fawad Khan's 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' to release in India

Fawad Khan-starrer Punjabi-language Pakistani film 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' is all set to get a release in India, reported news agency PTI. Rajender Singh Jyala, chief progamming officer, INOX Leisure Ltd, said that the film will "be played in Punjab and a few theatres in Delhi in INOX where there are Punjabi speaking people." Co-written and directed by Bilal Lashari, the action drama film has been a huge success for the makers, and is the highest-grossing Pakistani movie of all time. It is said to be an "adaptation" of the 1979 cult classic film called 'Maula Jatt' and not a remake or sequel.

The film was produced by Ammara Hikmat and Asad Jamil Khan under the production banner of Lashari Films and Encyclomedia.

Also starring Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malik and Mahira Khan, the film has Fawad playing the titular role of Maula Jatt, a folk hero and a prizefighter who wishes for vengeance against Noori Natt (Hamza Ali Abbasi), his archenemy.

The film has been in development since 2013 and was delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' has received mostly positive reviews. Screen International's Namrata Joshi wrote in her review, "Despite its obvious flaws, the inordinate length and a protracted finale, The Legend… remains steadily absorbing and entertaining."

The Guardian's Cath Clarke wrote, " Imagine Game of Thrones crossed with Gladiator and you’ll have something like this entertainingly old fashioned action movie with epic levels of throat slashing, spectacular scenery and a fair bit of camp."

The Indian Express' Shubhra Gupta wrote, "The Fawad Khan-starrer reminds you of the films Bollywood used to make at one time, proudly declamatory, in which the mainstay of the plot was good vs evil."