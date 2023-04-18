Fans upset with Frank Ocean for his poor show at Coachella

Frank Ocean’s fans didn’t get what they were expecting from his performance at Coachella 2023. The singer’s performance started an hour later than schedule and then was cut short due to his tardiness. Fans waiting for the R&B singer at Coachella was visibly upset after the way everything unfolded. Upset fans posted videos of the chaos on their social media accounts while others left the festival because of a poor show.

Frank Ocean was headlining the show on Sunday after Blackpink and Bad Bunny did the honours on the previous two days. Ocean’s set was originally supposed to livestream on YouTube like all of Coachella’s performances but the video platform tweeted that “Frank Ocean is not scheduled to appear on the Coachella live stream.”

Prior to Coachella, Frank Ocean hasn’t performed live in six years. He was originally supposed to perform at the festival in April 2020.

Coachella is a big musical festival attracting celebrities from all over the world. Last year, headliners for the annual music festival were Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd with Swedish House Mafia. The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia replaced Kanye West after he pulled out of the festival days ahead of the first weekend.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.