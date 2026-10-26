/Exclusive | W.i.S.H. open up about Kasoor, Doori and their evolving musical journey

Indian pop group W.i.S.H. is exploring a darker musical direction with its latest releases, Kasoor and Doori. The two songs bring different emotions and concepts, with Kasoor built around a cheeky story of affection and Doori exploring distance and longing. In an exclusive conversation with WION, the group opened up about the ideas behind the songs, the story-driven Kasoor music video, and how their journey since their debut has expanded their role beyond singing and dancing. They also spoke about the need for stronger live-music infrastructure in India, their ambitions for Indian pop, and the new music and performances they are looking forward to

W.i.S.H. describes ‘Kasoor’ and ‘Doori’ as ‘yin and yang’

Discussing the origins of their latest releases, W.i.S.H. explained that Kasoor began taking shape around a year ago, when their producer started experimenting with musical ideas and the group explored a throwback sound. The song centres on a boy who is openly obsessed with someone and the little things he does to express his affection. The group described its lyrics as cheeky, with the person receiving that attention responding with an attitude of knowing exactly what is happening.

Doori, meanwhile, explores longing and distance. The group recalled working on the song with musicians and producers Sanjoy and Mehrni, with the track developing from an energetic dance beat into a song about yearning for someone.

They also see the two releases as complementary in their differences. “Kasoor and Doori are kind of like yin and yang,” the group said during the interview, explaining that the songs represent a new wave of music following their previous album. W.i.S.H. also spoke about wanting to present the idea behind their group name, careful what you wish for, in a different way. They said the connected music videos offer listeners and viewers a distinct experience.

W.i.S.H. reveals the darker concept behind the ‘Kasoor’ music video

For W.I.S.H., the visual presentation of their music is an important part of their identity. The group said it wanted to take its comeback to another level by introducing a darker theme, something they had wanted to explore for some time.

The music video for Kasoor was designed around a storyline rather than simply a performance. The members compared the experience of making it to shooting a short film, with elements of mystery and fear woven into the concept. They also explained how the video connects to the broader idea behind their comeback: wishes can come with consequences, and people must eventually face the results of what they ask for. The group said the response to the storyline had been encouraging and that they enjoyed making a video that gave audiences something to follow beyond the song itself.

‘It’s not just about singing and dancing’: W.i.S.H. on their journey

Reflecting on their journey since debut, W.i.S.H. said they have learnt that being a group involves considerably more than singing and dancing. They spoke about the different responsibilities they have taken on, including decisions related to branding, styling, visuals, content, choreography and vocal arrangements. The members also discussed contributing ideas to their videos and developing skills in different areas of production.

According to the group, this involvement has helped them grow creatively and take the lead on more aspects of their work. Their experience making the Kasoor video also offered opportunities to experiment with fashion and individual concepts. One member recalled wearing a fitted fishtail-style skirt that made it difficult to walk to the set, while another described an outfit featuring small photo frames as part of a concept centred on fame.

The members also discussed the playing-card-inspired concepts assigned to the group, with different suits reflecting different personalities. Despite the challenges of elaborate costumes and uncomfortable footwear during filming, they said the fashion and visuals offered a way to express more of their individual styles.

W.i.S.H. on what Indian pop needs to reach a global audience

The group also shared its thoughts on what could help Indian pop reach more listeners around the world. W.i.S.H. pointed to concert infrastructure and the availability of venues as areas that could improve. They argued that local artists need more opportunities to perform in front of audiences, allowing people to experience their music live.

The members also highlighted the breadth of talent in India and expressed hope that more Indian musicians would receive opportunities to showcase their work internationally. Live performances are particularly important to the group. They described singing and dancing live as one of their strengths and spoke about the physical demands of sustaining a long performance while continuing to deliver both vocals and choreography.

For W.i.S.H., more platforms for live music would not only benefit their own ambitions but also help other Indian artists demonstrate what they can offer.

W.i.S.H. promises more music and a new creative direction

With Kasoor and Doori now out, W.i.S.H. said they are continuing to work on new music and experiment with different beats and genres as they prepare for their next comeback. The group is interested in exploring how much further it can push the darker direction introduced by the latest releases while bringing more of its own experiences into its music. Members also spoke about wanting to develop more relatable lyrics and storytelling.

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