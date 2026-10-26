/SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan and Dino begin military service; PLEDIS issues notice to fans

After years of delivering chart-topping releases and memorable performances, South Korean boy group SEVENTEEN is entering a new phase as its members fulfil South Korea’s mandatory military service requirements. Seungkwan and Dino are the latest members to enlist, with both set to serve in the Army’s military band. Their departure marks another turning point for the 13-member group, as PLEDIS Entertainment prepares to keep fans connected through content recorded ahead of their enlistment.

Seungkwan and Dino enlist together

SEVENTEEN members Seungkwan and Dino began their mandatory military service on Monday, October 26. According to their agency, PLEDIS Entertainment, both members are entering the Army Training Center together and will serve in the military band after completing basic training.

The two had announced their enlistment plans earlier this year. Their decision to begin service on the same day means that two more members of the 13-member group will be away from regular entertainment activities while fulfilling their national obligations.

PLEDIS Entertainment asks fans not to visit the enlistment site

Ahead of their enlistment, PLEDIS Entertainment issued a notice through the fan platform Weverse, confirming that no separate official event would be held on the day. The agency also asked fans to avoid visiting the training centre, explaining that enlistment ceremonies are attended by numerous recruits and their families.

The statement read, "Because the enlistment ceremony is a place where many soldiers and families are together, please refrain from visiting the site. We will continue to reach out to Carats through various content prepared in advance."