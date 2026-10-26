/Zee restructures movies business, appoints Komal Nahta as Creative Director

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (Z) has announced a restructuring of Zee Studios and its movies acquisition vertical as part of its efforts to strengthen its film business. The company has appointed veteran film trade analyst Komal Nahta as Creative Director of the Movies Business, giving him strategic oversight across the movies value chain.

The restructuring is designed to sharpen investment priorities, streamline decision-making and improve collaboration across production, commissioning, acquisition and distribution. The company also intends to introduce more transparent and equitable processes while strengthening the commercial performance of its movies business.

Under the new structure, Suraj Singh and the Zee Studios team will report to Nahta. He will also oversee commercial and movie acquisition decisions across platforms, with a focus on Hindi and regional-language films. His responsibilities will include optimising investments and curating a diverse slate of movies for audiences across markets.

Nahta will report to Zee's Chief Executive Officer, Punit Goenka, and work with him to seek strategic guidance on the overall movies value chain.

Commenting on the appointment, Punit Goenka, Chief Executive Officer of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., said, “As we progress swiftly towards our growth ambitions, it is imperative for us to consistently strengthen the key pillars of our business ecosystem. This step reflects our long-term commitment to build a sharper, performance-oriented operating structure. We are bringing together creative conviction and commercial discipline to maximize the value of our investments in movies across platforms. I am confident that Mr. Nahta’s deep understanding of the movies ecosystem and strong industry relationships makes him uniquely positioned to guide the teams for our next phase of growth.”

Nahta also shared his thoughts on taking up the new role, highlighting his long association with the company.

“I’ve been associated with Z’s ETC channel as the host of its very popular Bollywood Business show for a decade. So this appointment feels like a homecoming of sorts for me. I hope I can live up to the huge responsibility and faith reposed in me by the Founder of the Company, Shri Subhash Chandra Ji and CEO, Punit ji as I respect and love them immensely,” he said.

Who is Komal Nahta?

Nahta brings more than four decades of experience in the Indian film industry. He has worked as a film trade analyst, critic, publisher and television host, building expertise in content evaluation, audience preferences, box-office trends and the changing entertainment landscape.