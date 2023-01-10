Emily Ratajowski slams Ellen DeGeneres for old sexist Taylor Swift interview

Emily Ratajowski called out popular TV chat show host Ellen DeGeneres for an interview featuring Taylor Swift. In a 2012 interview, Taylor Swift came on Ellen’s show and was made to feel uncomfortable by the host. Emily called out Ellen in a comment as TikTok user thatnostalgicgirl uploaded a video where Taylor Swift discusses her experience with others “reducing” her career and work in a 2019 interview.

Taylor Swift said in the 2019 interview, "When I was 23 and people were, kind of, reducing me to making slideshows of my dating life and putting people in there that I sat next to at a party once. It's a way to take a woman who is doing her job and succeeding at doing her job and making things, and it's, in a way, it's figuring out how to completely minimise that skill."

The TikTok user then shared Ellen’s video for context where in the clip, the show host speculates about the singer’s dating life. Ellen DeGeneres showed a series of photos of the singer next to different famous men. Taylor Swift had to ring a bell if she had dated any of them. At the time, Taylor Swift said, "I don't think I'm going to do this.” To this, Ellen said, "Yes, you will.”

Even while ringing the bell during the segment, Taylor Swift can be heard saying "this makes me feel so bad about myself” but Ellen DeGeneres goes on with the show schedule.

The TikTok video has since gone viral with many coming to Taylor Swift’s defence. The most popular of the names to defend Taylor is model Emily Ratajowski. She called it “so fu—- up” and adds that Taylor is “literally begging her to stop” but the host kept on going with it. The comment has since then received more than 70000 likes.