Karla Sofía Gascón has issued another apology after being removed from the Emilia Perez Oscar campaign.

Gascon scripted history by becoming the first openly trans actress nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Actress category. However, before the big day arrives, the Spanish actress's old and controversial words including hate words against the Muslim community, and racist remarks against diversity at the Oscars among other things have come back to haunt her.

Karla Sofia Gascon issues second apology

The Oscar nominee's new statement comes after Emilia Pérez director Jacques Audiard said he has cut ties with Gascón.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Gascon said that she's letting the work talk for itself,''hoping my silence will allow the film to be appreciated.''

“Following Jacques interview that I understand, I decided, for the film, for Jacques, for the cast, for the incredible crew who deserves it, for the beautiful adventure we all had together, to let the work talk for itself, hoping my silence will allow the film to be appreciated for what it is, a beautiful ode to love and difference,” Gascón wrote.

“I sincerely apologize to everyone who has been hurt along the way.”

All about Karla Sofia Gascon's controversy

Amid all the appreciation for her prolific work in the movie, Sofia came under the radar after her years-old numerous statements went viral across the internet, garnering a huge backlash.

Her problematic comments were on the Muslim community, George Floyd, the Oscars and more!

In one of the posts on X, Garcon wrote about the growing Muslim population in Spain, reading, “Sorry, is it just my impression or are there more and more Muslims in Spain? Every time I go to pick up my daughter from school there are more women with their hair covered and their skirts down to their heels,” she posted on Nov. 23, 2020.

“Maybe next year instead of English we’ll have to teach Arabic.”