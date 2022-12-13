'Dune: Part Two' wraps production, Timothee Chalamet teases pic from set

‘Dune: Part Two’ has wrapped production. The film stars Timothee Chalamet who teased a photo from the set and announced that the Denis Villenueve’s film is moving to its next step.

Timothee plays Paul Atreides in the film. He teased a photo from the set of the science fiction film. He can be seen posing with his father, Marc Chalamet.

‘Dune: Part Two’ began filming in July. It has been shot in several locations including Abu Dhabi, Jordan, Italy and Budapest.

According to the official synopsis, ‘Dune’ 2 is a “follow-up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavours to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”

The film has an ensemble cast featuring Timothee, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling and Stephen McKinley Henderson. New cast additions include Austin Butler as Feyd Rautha and Christopher Walken as the Emperor, plus Florence Pugh, Souheila Yacoub and Léa Seydoux.