Drake's 6-year-old son Adonis drops debut song 'My Man Freestyle'

Drake's six-year-old son, Adonis Graham, has started making music and his rapper dad couldn't be prouder. The little munchkin recently released his debut single titled "My Man Freestyle" on YouTube and left music enthusiasts stunned. In the playful track, the budding MC is seen rapping about "saying hi" to his dad and playing on his iPad.

Produced by Lil E$$o, the track is an extended version of Adonis' brief verse featured on "Daylight," which is a part of Drake's latest studio album, "For All The Dogs."

To celebrate this momentous occasion, Drake took to Instagram, sharing a clip of the track and its charming music video, captioned with heartfelt words, "Happy birthday my son… MY MAN FREESTYLE OUT NOW."

The song opens with a catchy chorus, where Adonis passionately raps, "Don’t talk to my man like that/ I like it when you like it/ My, my, my, my man/ My, my, my, my man." In this playful track, Adonis takes us through a day leading up to a game, describing, "I was waiting for this moment to arrive/ I was driving in the car and I smash my car/ I was playing on my iPad and I broke my iPad/ I’m going to my house, seeing my dad/ I am saying hi to my dad and I have to go change/ I’m playing basketball."

The music video offers a glimpse into Adonis' charismatic presence, as he motivates his friends with a pep talk on the court, saying, "We just have to work harder. We have to shoot better. We have to play better. Get your energy up."

Towards the end of the video, the proud father, Drake, makes a cameo appearance, joining his son at a post-game press conference, marking yet another heartwarming collaboration between the two.

Check out the song below!

Adonis isn't only a budding singer, he's a talented painter as well. Drake previously revealed that the hand-drawn picture of a red-eyed dog adorning the cover of his album, "For All The Dogs," was designed by Adonis.

Drake shared pictures of his son for the first time in 2020. He shared a heartfelt message about his "beautiful family" while introducing the world to his son. Adonis has made increasingly more public appearances since then, joining his father on stage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards and attending Drake’s concert in Los Angeles in August of this year.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE