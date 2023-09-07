In new Instagram post, Drake shows off huge collection of lingerie thrown at him on stage
Rapper Drake's latest post on Instagram left many amused. The rapper shared a photo showing off a massive collection of lingerie thrown at him during the 'It's All a Blur' Tour.
The rapper can be seen standing in front of a massive bra collection that he has collected over the past couple of months of being on tour. The collection features lingerie in all shapes, colours and sizes from across the globe.
"Remember when we both forgot who the fuck I was in unison...that wavelength was def a foolish one," Drake wrote.
His post has amassed nearly 2 million likes on Instagram with an array of hilarious comments. Singer Nelly Furtdao wrote, "Way more fun than my stuffed animal collection."
One user wrote, "Praying for dude that had to lay these out. they're organized by size." Another user wrote, "bruh got a library full of bras." "Went from it's All A Blur to It's All A Bra tour," joked one. "Algebra: The class where you solve for A, B, C, & DD," another user remarked.
Drake also posted a series of photographs from his concert earlier in Los Angeles where 5-year-old son Adonis came to watch his dad's performance.
