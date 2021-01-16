Dr Dre discharged from hospital, thanks family and fans for well wishes

Rapper and producer Dr Dre has been discharged from the hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm earlier this month.



Ice T took to Twitter to share an update on the 55-year-old music mogul, who was reportedly rushed to the hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm last week. TheLaw & Order: Special Victims Unit star assured people that Dre is "safe and looking good."

"Update: Just FaceTimed with @drdre He just made it home. Safe and looking good," Ice T tweeted to his 1.8 million Twitter followers on Friday. Fans quickly replied, thanking him for the update on the "Forgot About Dre" rapper.



Update: Just FaceTimed with @drdre He just made it home. Safe and looking good. 🙏👊🏽 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 15, 2021 ×

The 55-year-old music mogul was receiving treatment at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. According to TMZ, the rapper was in the ICU from January 5 to January 13 and was then moved to a private room.



Dr Dre will continue to receive care upon returning to his home. On January 5, the hip hop artist, whose real name is Andre Romelle Young, took to Instagram to thank his fans and well wishers for their support during his difficult time.



"Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I'm doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!" he wrote.







A multiple Grammy winner, Dre is regarded as one of the top earners in hip-hop. Eminem has been one of his longtime collaborators, with his most recent credits on the rapper''s 2020 album ''Music To Be Murdered By - Side B'', where Dre raps on "Guns Blazing" and also served as a co-producer for another track.



His collaborators also include the likes of Gwen Stefani, Mary J Blige, Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent.