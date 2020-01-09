Download Rajinikanth's 'Darbar' as hackers leak full film online on the day of release

They strike again!

Superstar Rajinikanth’s film ‘Darbar’ released in the theatres on January 9, 2020 today and the film is already up for download, illegally. The film was struck by the infamous hackers Tamilrockers that released the full movie online for download even though the entertainment industry continues to employ measures to curb piracy.

‘Darbar’ was the latest hit to fall prey to the hackers as previously many Hindi films too have been leaked online by them.

Rajinikanth’s ‘Darbar’ has the superstar play a double role in the film. One Rajini plays a cop named Arunasalam while the other one is that of a social activist. The film’s trailer, poster and any other news related to the film has been a hit with the audience, trending on the internet.

Watch the trailer here:

In fact, the film was welcomed by Rajinikanth’s fans by dancing in the theatres and celebrating it like a mega festival.

‘Darbar’ also stars Nayanthara, Suneil Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in important roles and has been bankrolled by Lyca Productions.