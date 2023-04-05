Donald Glover reveals he's been mentoring Barack Obama's daughter in filmmaking

Donald Glover has been mentoring former US president Barack Obama and Michelle’s daughter Malia in filmmaking. Donald’s production company Gilga has a project that is the brainchild of Malia Obama. Commenting on working closely with Malia on her short film, Donald said in an interview, “The first thing we did was talk about the fact that she will only get to do this once. You’re Obama’s daughter. So if you make a bad film, it will follow you around.”

Donald Glover has been mentoring Malia Obama throughout the process. His creative partner at Gilga, Fam Udeorji said, “Understanding somebody like Malia’s cachet means something. But we really wanted to make sure she could make what she wanted, even if it was a slow process.”

Apart from his professional association with Malia Obama, Donald Glover also got talking about how he was able to persuade Liam Neeson to appear in Atlanta. After Liam spoke about the Black community and made some comments that didn’t go down well with all, Donald decided to go ahead with him for a cameo appearance in Atlanta. Liam Neeson had mentioned Jordan Peele during their chat and through him, Donald was able to get the Taken actor to say yes for the series.

“Jordan thought it was hilarious! So Jordan talked to him. Liam hit me back and said he talked to Jordan and his son and thought it’d actually be a good thing,” Donald Glover said.

Donald also spoke about “dodging” bullets throughout his career – not landing SNL, not getting Parks & recreation. On SNL, he said, “Me being on SNL would’ve killed me. I got friends who made it on SNL and, at the time, I was like, damn. But if I got on SNL, my career wouldn’t have happened.”

