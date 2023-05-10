Dolly Parton to release rock album featuring Paul McCartney, Miley Cyrus, Elton John

Get ready for some new music as Dolly Parton is set to release a rock album in collaboration with musicians like Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Stevie Nicks, Lizzo and Miley Cyrus. Titled Rockstar, the album will drop on November 17.

The album will have 30 songs including nine original numbers and 21 rock covers including some classic hits like “Purple Rain,” “We Are the Champions,” “Every Breath You Take” with Sting and “Let It Be” with Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Peter Frampton and Mick Fleetwood.

In a statement while making the announcement, Dolly Parton said, “I’m so excited to finally present my first Rock and Roll album, Rockstar! I am very honoured and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together!”

The album Rockstar also includes collaborations with Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, John Fogerty, Steven Tyler, Pat Benatar, Chris Stapleton, Pink, Brandi Carlile, Ann Wilson, Debbie Harry, Steve Perry, Richie Sambora, Kid Rock, Emmylou Harris, Sheryl Crow, Ronnie Van Zant, Warren Haynes, Rob Halford, Nikki Sixx, Linda Perry, John 5, Simon Le Bon, Michael McDonald, Ronnie McDowell, The Jordanaires, Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band, Kevin Cronin, Neil Giraldo and Waddy Wachtel.

The first single from the album will come out on the same day Dolly Parton will co-host the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards alongside Garth Brooks. Titled "World of Fire", the Grammy-winning singer will also perform the song at the ceremony. It will air live on Prime Video from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

