Dolly Parton saved a 9-year-old child actor's life on the set of her Christmas movie

Singer Dolly Parton saved the life of a child actor in a heroic act on the set of her new festive film ‘Christmas On The Square: The movie’. The film landed on Netflix on November 22 and stars Dolly Parton herself with 14 new original songs from the country singer.

Coming back to the incident, Dolly Parton saved the life of a nine-year-old Talia Hill, an actress and dancer who appears in the film. The child actor recently revealed that Dolly Parton saved her from a serious accident that could have taken place while shooting for the Netflix film.

She said, “We were on set, and I was at the hot chocolate station, and they said go back to your beginning positions. So there was a vehicle moving, and I was walking, and then somebody grabbed me and pulled me back, and I looked up and it was Dolly Parton.”

Talia Hill said she was “in shock” after realising it was Dolly Parton. She then remembered the 74-year-old telling her: “‘Well, I am an angel, you know’, Cause she plays an angel in the movie.”

She added: “[Parton] hugged me and shook me and said, ‘I saved your life’. And my mom was crying, like, ‘Yes you did, Dolly Parton, yes you did’.”

Dolly Parton stars in ‘Christmas On The Square’ alongside Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis, Treat Williams, Jeanine Mason, Josh Segarra, Mary Lane Haskell, Matthew Johnson and Selah Kimbro Jones.

