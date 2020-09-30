Country music icon Dolly Parton's film 'Christmas on the Square' lands at Netflix

Country music icon Dolly Parton will star in and executive produce a musical holiday movie called ‘Christmas on the Square’. The film has now landed at Netflix and is set to premiere on November 22.

Directed by Debbie Allen who is famed for her work in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, the film will also star Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis, Treat Williams and Jeanine Mason.

This film with Netflix comes exactly one year after Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, an anthology series based on her songs debuted on the streamer.

The film ‘Christmas on the Square’ will have Christine Baranski as Regina, a rich and nasty woman who returns to her small hometown after her father’s death to evict everyone and sell the land to a mall developer — right before Christmas. However, after listening to stories of the local townsfolk, reconnecting with an old love, and accepting the guidance of an actual angel (Dolly Parton), Regina starts to have a change of heart.

The film will be produced by Dolly Parton's Sandollar Productions and Sam Haskell's Magnolia Hill Productions in association with Warner Bros. TV.

