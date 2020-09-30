'Lion King' prequel in works as Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins roped in

Loved watching ‘The Lion King’? There’s more news on that front as director Barry Jenkins reveals has been roped for a prequel of the film.

Currently, ‘Lion King’ scribe Jeff Nathanson is penning a draft of the Lion King prequel as the Oscar-winning ‘Moonlight’ filmmaker Barry Jenkins has been confirmed for helming the project.

The first installment was directed by Jon Favreau which was a remake of the 1994 animated classic. It used innovative techniques to create photorealistic animals and African landscapes. The cast also included of some high-profile names like Donald Glover as Simba and Beyoncé as Nala.

Speaking about the Lion King prequel, Barry Jenkins said, “Helping my sister raise two young boys during the '90s, I grew up with these characters. Having the opportunity to work with Disney on expanding this magnificent tale of friendship, love and legacy while furthering my work chronicling the lives and souls of folk within the African diaspora is a dream come true.”