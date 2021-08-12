Dolly Parton is 'excited' to reveal novel 'Run, Rose, Run' alongwith new album

Great news for Dolly Parton fans as she’s ready to debut a new album along with a novel.

The country singer recently revealed that she’s excited for her novel ‘Run, Rose, Run’ with James Patterson. It will come with a 12-track album. Making the announcement, she said, “I also have a new CD to go along with the book, based on its characters and situations. I hope you enjoy the book and the songs as much as we've enjoyed putting it together.”

The novel ‘Run, Rose, Run’ will center on “a young singer/songwriter on the rise and on the run, and determined to do whatever it takes to survive.” Rose comes to Nashville “to claim her destiny” and flee the hard life, brutal secret, and darkness that “might find and destroy her.” Beyoncé reveals new music is on the way

Run, Rose, Run marks the nine-time Grammy winner's eighth book to be published and her 48th solo studio album to be released.

Dolly Parton previously confirmed she'll reunite with her 9 to 5 castmates Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin to guest star in the seventh (and final) season of Netflix's ‘Grace & Frankie’.

Jennifer Lawrence to play Sue Mengers, a noted Hollywood agent, in biopic